Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 342.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,165. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

