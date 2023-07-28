Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 805 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,764. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

