Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $427.02. 835,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,832. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

