Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 1,702,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,340. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

