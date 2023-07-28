Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,186 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.83. 1,721,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

