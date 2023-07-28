Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 42599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Malvern International Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.70. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

