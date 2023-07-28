Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 14,240 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 239,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,771 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

