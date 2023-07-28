MaxLinear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of 781% compared to the typical volume of 1,005 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE MXL traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.