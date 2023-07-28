MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.00.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.