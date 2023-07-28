MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

