Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MEDP traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.16. The company had a trading volume of 196,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,832. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. Medpace has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $264.18.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.