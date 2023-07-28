Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.22.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.71. 64,097,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,074,445. The company has a market cap of $798.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $325.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

