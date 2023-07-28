Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Metals Acquisition Stock Down 1.7 %
MTAL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.19.
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
