Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 1.7 %

MTAL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

