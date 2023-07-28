Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 303,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,004. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

About Metropolitan Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.