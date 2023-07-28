Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 303,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,004. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.
Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
