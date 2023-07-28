Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 303,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,004. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.