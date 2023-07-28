Mizuho Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $370.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.39. 174,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.44. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $204.01 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $888,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

