Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($3.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.01) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.02.

MRNA stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,005 shares of company stock worth $45,850,275. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

