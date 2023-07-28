Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 612,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,414. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

