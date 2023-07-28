Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.
Mohawk Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MHK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 892,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,397. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
