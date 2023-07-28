Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,334. The stock has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

