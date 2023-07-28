Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 463 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.12. 1,741,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,790. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

