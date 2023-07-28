Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,372. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

