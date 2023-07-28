Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.17. 1,661,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

