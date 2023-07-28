MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $592.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $574.00 to $592.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.60. 685,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,540. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.55.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.