M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. 898,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.