NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH remained flat at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.