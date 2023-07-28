National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFFree Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.7496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.