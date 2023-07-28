National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.7496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

