National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %
National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
