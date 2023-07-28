National Bankshares Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of C$481.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.05.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

