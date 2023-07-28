Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
