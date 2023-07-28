Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

