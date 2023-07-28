Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 944,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,242. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Navient by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

