NCR (NYSE:NCR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock remained flat at $26.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

About NCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 424,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 130,706 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

