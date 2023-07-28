NCR (NYSE:NCR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
NCR Stock Performance
Shares of NCR stock remained flat at $26.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
