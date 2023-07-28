Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $116.03 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,232.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00310907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.62 or 0.00829972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00557962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00063449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00119248 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,214,443,015 coins and its circulating supply is 41,615,337,844 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.