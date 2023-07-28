NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 8,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

NEXE Innovations stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. NEXE Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.