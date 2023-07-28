NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $81.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 611,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,078. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,207 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,358 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,324 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 124.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

