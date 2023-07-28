NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NFI Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NFYEF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Get NFI Group alerts:

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.