Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $68.42 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.10. 1,940,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,270. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $261.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.