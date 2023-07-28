NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

