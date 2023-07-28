North Growth Management Ltd. Buys 45,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Zymeworks worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Zymeworks by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

Zymeworks Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 197,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,695. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 50.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.