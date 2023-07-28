North Growth Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Shares of ELV traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.85. 588,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,820. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

