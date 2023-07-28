North Growth Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ELV traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.85. 588,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,820. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.