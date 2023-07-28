North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 2.3% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Lumentum worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 696,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

