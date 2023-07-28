North Growth Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 3.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

MSI stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,518. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

