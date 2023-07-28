NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,517,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

