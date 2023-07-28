NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,384,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

