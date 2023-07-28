NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,063,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.76. 4,144,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,807. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $315.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

