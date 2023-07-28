NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

