NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.50 on Thursday, hitting $413.17. 6,583,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

