NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 7,387 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 12,767,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,764,355. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

