NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 829 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

PEP traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.53. 4,141,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

