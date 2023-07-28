Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. 1,184,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,159. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

