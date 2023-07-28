Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Shares of NTR opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 44.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

