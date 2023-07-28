Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 2,554,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,841. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

