Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

OMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

